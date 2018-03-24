Ultimate late-night snacks to see in the clocks turning forward

This weekend the clocks will spring forward. At 1am on Sunday, March 25, your phone should automatically jump ahead an hour marking the official start of British Summer Time, which means we’ll get to enjoy lighter evenings (whoop) and darker mornings (boo).

If you’ve been looking forward to this moment, and are craving more vitamin D in your life, why not celebrate with some suitably spring-like late-night snacks before going round the house and winding your clocks forward?

We’ve got a few ideas for a midnight feast…

Savoury…

Mashed peas with mint on toast

Take a bowl of cooked frozen peas (can you get anything more spring-like than peas?!), mash ’em up with salt, pepper, lemon and some chopped mint. Serve on slices of toasted sourdough (or whatever bread you have to hand).

Courgette fritters

Like grown up pancakes packed with green goodness, whisk together your usual pancake batter (or two eggs, 50g plain flour, 50ml milk) and grate in a whole courgette – feel free to add frozen sweetcorn too. Fry tablespoons of the mix for two to three minutes on each side until golden. Serve with sour cream and sweet chilli sauce.

Just made these seriously amazing courgette and spinach fritters for lunch 🌿 #courgette #courgettefritters #zucchini #spinach #greens #greenveg #vegetarianrecipes #fritters #sweetchilli #food #healthyfood #healthyfoodideas #foodideas #foodpost #lunchtime #delicious A post shared by 🌸 L A U R A 🌸 (@_lauraburgess_) on Mar 15, 2018 at 4:31am PDT

Tortilla chips and broad bean dip

Smash up a bowl of broad beans with salt, pepper and a little grated garlic, squeeze over some fresh lemon and eat with salted tortilla chips.

Veggie spring rolls

Whether they’re homemade with Vietnamese rice paper wrappers, or ordered deep-fried from your all-night Chinese takeaway, they want to be crunchy with carrot and bean sprouts. Dunk liberally in the fritters’ chilli sauce.

Sweet…

Easter egg rocky road

Yep, they’re in the shops, so you might as well make a batch of rocky road either topped with mini eggs, or bury them amongst the mashmallow, biscuits and dark chocolate.

Hot cross buns

A classic but a goody, they need to be toasted with a decent ratio of butter to bun.

Cakes for a colleague #lemondrizzle #lemondrizzletraybake #maryberryrecipe #reallyoldmaryberryrecipe #traybake #everydayisacakeday #lemoncake A post shared by Karen Akers (@akersbakes) on Mar 14, 2018 at 1:53am PDT

Lemon drizzle cake

The onset of more daylight calls for something zingy and light – you can’t go wrong with lemon (or lemon and lime) drizzle cake. Mary Berry does the best one.

Roast rhubarb and yoghurt

Forced rhubarb season is upon us, so if you want something sweet but relatively healthy, roast some of the bright pink spears in a little brown sugar and dish up with Greek yoghurt (we’d add a crumbled ginger biscuit in too).