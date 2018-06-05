UK water company sends customers letter calling man a rude word

A letter explaining upcoming works from a UK water company included a rogue line which described someone as a twat.

Bath-based Wessex Water has since apologised to customers who received the letter, noting it contained “inappropriate language”.

The five-word sentence was set out in bold among details about roadworks, pipe works and an apology for any inconvenience.

Twitter user @AlanaBarke shared the full letter on social media adding: “May I congratulate Tom Wysocki for being mentioned in dispatches”.

Alana received a personal apology from Wessex Water, but added: “I feel sorry for Tom.”

She later tweeted “looks like Tom has upset someone”.

She tagged a different Tom Wysocki in her tweet who took it all in good humour. He posted: “I am pretty sure it is not me either.”

A spokesman for Wessex Water said: “A letter about water supply work was tampered with and contained some inappropriate language.

“We apologised to customers living in the residential street that received it.

“We’ve taken the matter extremely seriously and we’re taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

