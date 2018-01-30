Uh-oh! Spelling mistake on invitations to Trump’s State of the Union address

Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address had to be reissued after a misprint.

The tickets to Tuesday’s event read “115th Congress Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom President Donald J Trump”.

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018

Congressman Raul Grijalva of Arizona used the glitch to poke fun at the secretary of education Betsy Devos.

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican who lost out on his party’s nomination for presidency to Trump, also tweeted about the spelling mistake.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

The House Sergeant at Arms is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets. A correction was immediately made and all but about a dozen tickets have been exchanged.

Some linked “state of the uniom” to “covfefe”, a misspelt word tweeted by Trump in error in May 2017.

The State of the Uniom should be held in the covfefe room — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) January 29, 2018

GOP announces that people (their guests) will be served gallons of Covfefe after the "State of the Uniom". — Nuke Submariner (@subsalr) January 30, 2018

Trump is expected to talk about the economy and a bipartisan approach to immigration during the State of the Union, an address to both chambers of Congress which is held annually except in the first year of a new president’s first term.