Uh-oh! Spelling mistake on invitations to Trump's State of the Union address

Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address had to be reissued after a misprint.

The tickets to Tuesday’s event read “115th Congress Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom President Donald J Trump”.

Congressman Raul Grijalva of Arizona used the glitch to poke fun at the secretary of education Betsy Devos.

He tweeted: “Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom”

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican who lost out on his party’s nomination for presidency to Trump, also tweeted about the spelling mistake.

The House Sergeant at Arms is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets. A correction was immediately made and all but about a dozen tickets have been exchanged.

Some linked “state of the uniom” to “covfefe”, a misspelt word tweeted by Trump in error in May 2017.

Trump is expected to talk about the economy and a bipartisan approach to immigration during the State of the Union, an address to both chambers of Congress which is held annually except in the first year of a new president’s first term.
