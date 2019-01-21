'Ugly ass b*tch Aer Lingus b*tches': Azealia Banks gets off flight after incident with flight attendant

Azealia Banks has blasted Aer Lingus on her Instagram after she removed herself from a flight this morning following an incident with a flight attendant.

Banks, who is due to play a sold out gig in Dublin's The Academy tomorrow night, was due to fly from Gatwick to Dublin with the airline this morning.

After getting off the plane, Banks posted a lengthy video to her Instagram story telling fans "I don't know what's gonna go down with this Dublin show".

The 212 singer tearfully claims that one of the flight attendants accused Banks of threatening her and that she was then "cornered" by members of staff before deciding to disembark the plane.

Aer Lingus has confirmed that two passengers on the 10.55am flight from Gatwick to Dublin "got off the plane safely of their own accord".

According to Banks, an Aer Lingus flight attendant asked her some questions and when she couldn't answer them the attendant "went a couple of seats over and was just, like, staring at me".

"And I'm like 'Girl, don't stare at me. I didn't fill out, like, your Aer Lingus work application'.

"She goes up to the captain of the plane and lies and says that I said 'Don't stare at me, I'll sort you out'.

"I'm like what are you f*cking talking about? I'm from New York City, I don't even say sh*t like that."

She then claimed that members of staff crowded around her.

They all just crowd around me and, like, chastise me, like I'm some kind of f*cking animal.

According to Banks, she then decided to get off the plane.

I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some f*cking ugly Irish b*tch. These f*cking ugly Irish women here.

She went on to accuse security staff of crowding around her and that they "tried their hardest to get me to say something or do something or freak out or something."

She also said that she was told she can never fly with the airline again.

Banks said that she was considering making a complaint against the airline calling the incident "evil and wicked".

Throughout the numerous videos, Banks says that "it's always the same sh*t when I come to the UK".

The singer says: "Getting singled out by the haggard, old white ladies, every f*cking time...they're like 'Oh who is this black girl in business class?'...They always trying to play you like 'It's not racism'.

It's the same sh*t with y'all. Y'all f*cking ugly ass b*tch Aer Lingus b*tches.

In videos posted later, Banks said that the gig would go ahead as her agent was in the process of booking her a new flight.

She has continued to post to her Instagram story while in the airport while holding a bottle of wine and has talked about her feelings on how black women are treated in the music, her ambitions and how she feels about Kanye West.

"I am so over it, I am worn out, I'm dragged out, I'm like...this is not what I signed up for when I was a little girl and wanted to be a superstar."

Referring to a previous incident on a Delta Airlines flight in 2015, she claimed that she was being set up.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: "Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority."