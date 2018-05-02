U2 tweeted about the upcoming referendum and here’s how people reacted

With only three weeks left until the upcoming 8th amendment referendum, a few well-known faces have taken to their social media accounts to voice their opinion.

The latest celebs share their view were U2.

The band, currently on their world tour, posted this photo on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, “Vote on May 25th”.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the post.

This breaks my heart. I have loved and followed you for 20 years. I still love you but I can’t follow you down this road. My tickets to upcoming shows will go unused. — Christy (@ChristyRae2013) May 1, 2018

With or Without you is one of my favourite songs ever and now U2 are coming out for repeal. pic.twitter.com/XX5TlbDldr — Rachel O’Neill (@ronronzo) May 1, 2018

Can't believe Bono and U2 would want to repeal 8th. If he does I'm giving back my ticket to see them soon.. Can't believe it. — Sean Boyne (@keanos12) May 2, 2018

I will refrain from calling Bono a pox for the next 25 days. #TogetherForYes #repealth8th — Luke O'Riordan (@luke_oriordan) May 1, 2018

Terribly saddening that U2 have allowed themselves to become politicised and used by the Repeal brigade. #8thref — The Iona Institution (@Iona_Institute) May 2, 2018

Never REALLY thought Bono was a pox pic.twitter.com/wCpgBdSQFv — Vicki Notaro (@vickinotaro) May 1, 2018

me: Bono’s a pox lol

bono: vote yes

me: pic.twitter.com/a3pX0hKvaF — ❤️D❤️M (@adambyrne_) May 1, 2018

Not a fan of u2 but pretty emosh that they’ve tweeted they’re support of repeal — Nervy B 💥 (@sizzle_brizzle) May 2, 2018

So sad and hurt by U2's decision to support the Repeal the 8th movement supporting an increase in abortion in Ireland. #u2 #abortu2 #abortionkills #AbortionIsMurder — AbortU2 (@abortu2) May 2, 2018