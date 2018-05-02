U2 tweeted about the upcoming referendum and here’s how people reacted

With only three weeks left until the upcoming 8th amendment referendum, a few well-known faces have taken to their social media accounts to voice their opinion.

The latest celebs share their view were U2.

The band, currently on their world tour, posted this photo on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, “Vote on May 25th”.

Vote on May 25th

A post shared by U2 Official (@u2) on

Here’s how the internet reacted to the post.

By Anna O'Donoghue

