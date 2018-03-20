Two massive boats collided in Karachi Port and it was not a pretty sight!

It might have been a low-speed collision, but this footage of two cargo ships coming together in Karachi Port, Pakistan, is absolutely astonishing.

The incident occurred at around 2pm local time on March 19, with several containers falling into the water as a result.

The video, recorded by Waqar Latif Chishti, a second mate in the Merchant Navy, shows the boats scraping against each other before containers of varying sizes fall into the water.

According to Waqar, the port has been closed until further notice.