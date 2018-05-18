Two Dicks faced off in the Dutch Eredivisie so the fans made an ingenious banner

Dick Advocaat manages Sparta Rotterdam, while Dick Lukkien is the boss at fellow Dutch side FC Emmen.

Naturally then, when the two sides faced off in the Dutch Eredivisie relegation play-offs the fans had an opportunity to be imaginative when creating their banners.

It should be noted before you see the following video of the Emmen fans’ banner, that Advocaat is significantly shorter than Lukkien.

Spandoek bij de wedstrijd FC Emmen - Sparta #emmspa pic.twitter.com/cQ1JUHIj9x — FC Emmen (@FC_Emmen) May 17, 2018

Remarkable.

Former Sunderland, Rangers and Dutch national side boss Advocaat moved to Sparta this year – a team he once managed.

The play-off first leg at Emmen’s JenS Vesting stadium finished goalless, with the second leg played at Sparta on Sunday.

The teams are battling for the prize or penalty of swapping leagues, with Sparta from the Eredivisie, the Dutch top division, and Emmen from Eerste Divisie, the second tier.

- Press Association