Two Australian police officers had a close encounter with a whale on patrol

Police officers were given a spectacular surprise thanks to a humpback whale who took an interest in them.

On Sunday Queensland Police officers Sergeant Mick Jones and Constable Jemma Crowley were patrolling the waters to make sure fishermen were sticking to the rules when they came across the creature.

Whale I never, two officers in Mackay had a close encounter on the weekend. A hump day tail they won’t forget. https://t.co/vOb67p8Abk pic.twitter.com/kwt3X2lSGq — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 8, 2018

The whale circled the boat near Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay, showing off to the officers. As it passed once more, Sergeant Jones can be heard remarking “Wowee. That’s pretty special Gemma.”

Whales are a common sight in the region during the migratory months of June to September, but rarely come so close.

- Press Association