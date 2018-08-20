Two adorable snow leopard cubs have been born at San Francisco Zoo

San Francisco Zoo in California has posted videos and photos of two new arrivals – a pair of baby snow leopards.

The clips show the cute cubs play-fighting together as they explore their enclosure with their mum.

Sharing the footage on Twitter, the zoo said: “#CubCuteness overload! These two love exploring their new home.”

The adorable videos have been watched thousands of times online.

The zoo also shared several snaps of the cubs prowling around.

The pair, one male and one female, were born on June 7 and have not yet been named.

They are the latest in the zoo’s breeding history, which has produced 30 snow leopards since 1969.

Snow leopards are an endangered species – there are feared to be as few as 4,000 left in the wild, according to WWF.

- Press Association
