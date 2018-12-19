#TwitterTree outside the Dáil highlights the reality of 4,000 children homeless in Ireland

Back to Discover Home

Earlier this month a heart wrenching video in which a sobbing four-year-old girl from Dublin is told she must spend her third Christmas homeless went viral.

Child homelessness in Ireland is the worst in Europe and to highlight this, activists have launched, #MyNameIs.

As part of the campaign, a #TwitterTree has been placed outside the Dáíl to highlight the reality of 4,000 children homeless this Christmas.

Hung on the Christmas tree are heartfelt messages from Twitter users about the impact of child homelessness.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover