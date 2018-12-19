TwitterTree outside the Dáil highlights the reality of 4,000 children homeless in Ireland

Earlier this month a heart wrenching video in which a sobbing four-year-old girl from Dublin is told she must spend her third Christmas homeless went viral.

Child homelessness in Ireland is the worst in Europe and to highlight this, activists have launched, #MyNameIs.

As part of the campaign, a #TwitterTree has been placed outside the Dáíl to highlight the reality of 4,000 children homeless this Christmas.

Hung on the Christmas tree are heartfelt messages from Twitter users about the impact of child homelessness.

Child homelessness in Ireland worst in Europe



The #MyNameis campaign will have their Christmas tree outside the #Dáil tomorrow to highlight the scandal of almost 4,000 children homeless this Christmas.



Please tweet using #TwitterTree to help us decorate our tree. 🎄 #todaysor pic.twitter.com/7ldMSB8mTd — Mick Caul (@caulmick) December 18, 2018

Myself & @RoisinShortall joined @caulmick & the #MyNameis campaign at the #TwitterTree today to highlight the reality of 4000 children in homelessness this Xmas period. It is not, and should never be considered, normal. pic.twitter.com/vom6EI5JWW — Catherine Murphy (@CathMurphyTD) December 19, 2018