Twitter users defend journalist ‘thrown out’ of Australian Parliament for bare arms

Australian journalist Patricia Karvelas has received an apology from the government after she was asked to leave Parliament for allegedly breaching the dress code.

The presenter for ABC News said she was “kicked out” of a parliamentary session for showing “too much skin” on Monday.

Karvelas explained what had happened on Twitter, revealing that the outfit she was wearing at the time adhered to the dress code, and included a smart blouse with short sleeves.

I have just been kicked out of #QT because you can allegedly see too much skin. His insane #Auspol pic.twitter.com/51KipESXlG — PatriciaKarvelas (@PatsKarvelas) December 3, 2018

Defence Minister Christopher Pyne said in Parliament: “I would like to apologise on behalf of this side of the House to Ms Karvelas for being ejected yesterday from the press gallery.”

Speaker Tony Smith explained that he had ordered a review of the parliamentary dress code following the incident.

He said: “The journalist in question was attired in a way which would be reasonably considered professional business attire… She should, in hindsight, not have been asked to leave.”

Just to be super clear, there is NO rule that women have to cover their arms in Parliament. The rules do not say that #auspol — PatriciaKarvelas (@PatsKarvelas) December 3, 2018

Karvelas’ Tweet explaining what had happened received over 3,000 likes, and prompted other social media users to share photos of their outfits in solidarity.

Australian politician Emma Husar posted a photo in a similar outfit to Karvelas’, saying: “In solidarity with the short sleeve breaker.”

In solidarity with the short sleeve breaker @PatsKarvelas pic.twitter.com/Uxzv0R2JfV — Emma Husar MP 💪🏼 (@emmahusarmp) December 4, 2018

Journalist Casey Briggs explained that he had not been asked to leave, despite not wearing a jacket.

Sat through question time in SA parliament without wearing a jacket and wasn’t kicked out #JeSuisPK @PatsKarvelas pic.twitter.com/YWGOqqPoNB — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) December 4, 2018

After receiving the apology from the Australian government, Karvelas said she was “pleased” that there had been a review into the parliamentary dress code.

She said: “Pleased that female journalists will be free to wear professional clothing that reflects what politicians wear. Sensible outcome.”

Pleased that female journalists will be free to wear professional clothing that reflects what politicians wear. Sensible outcome. #auspol — PatriciaKarvelas (@PatsKarvelas) December 4, 2018

According to the Parliament of Australia website, the dress code is a matter of “individual judgment”, with the verdict of what is appropriate lying with the Speaker.

It said acceptable attire “should involve good trousers, a jacket, collar and tie for men and a similar standard of formality for women”.

MP Adam Bandt also took to Twitter over the incident, saying: “I tried to get this ridiculous ‘bare arms’ rule for journalists changed last year. Sadly, it didn’t succeed then. Hope there’s a different result this time.”

- Press Association