Twitter users created a coffee shop jingle together and it’s surprisingly catchy

Sometimes Twitter is responsible for some of the most hilarious and creative work, and this exchange is no different.

A tweet from user Rob Manuel expressing his delight at Pret pretzels inadvertently sparked a chain of creatives making up an amazing jingle for the sandwich shop.

The song, which takes his words, “Pret sells pretzels” is guaranteed to stick in your head all day.

Content warning ahead for anybody offended by swear words, Manuel’s excited tweet contains one.

Just noticed that Pret sells pretzels.



This makes me happy.



Pret sells pretzels.



It's a whole fucking jingle right there. — Rob Manuel (@robmanuel) May 30, 2018

Manuel said: “Just noticed that Pret sells pretzels. This makes me happy. Pret sells pretzels. It’s a whole fucking jingle right there.”

Composer Nick Harvey decided that Manuel’s tweet was just too inspiring to ignore, so he took to his keyboard and put his words to music.

Then an extended version was created… and you’ll never be able to get this out of your head.

Musician Sam Ewens got involved with some brass, and the tune began to fully take shape.

I would like a weeks supply of vegan wraps & a couple of diet cokes please. (is that how this works?) pic.twitter.com/KvluyxggxR — Sam Ewens (@samewens) May 30, 2018

As a final flourish, a little percussion was added onto the jingle.

The mix was getting a bit murky so I’ve had a play around with the levels, and, as requested, have also added some percussion. Any chance of some free food now? Please. We’re famished. pic.twitter.com/s5KUPfSv1f — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 30, 2018

Pret weighed in on the debate, giving the jingle a digital “standing ovation”, however the sandwich shop admitted that their efforts were a little redundant… as it doesn’t sell pretzels anymore.

(Would now be a bad time to tell you we've stopped selling Pretzels?) — Pret (@Pret) May 30, 2018

Pret decided that their efforts were definitely worth some free food though.

This is corporate social media at its best. Please follow the thread back. Much fun was had by all. pic.twitter.com/TjdbkXIslf — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 30, 2018

All’s well that ends well.

- Press Association