Twitter to launch Pope Francis emoji ahead of Irish visit

Twitter has announced that Pope Francis is getting his very own emoji for his visit to Ireland later this month.

The emoji, which features the Pontiff's face against a backdrop of the Irish flag, will be launched tomorrow and can be triggered by using the hashtags #PopeInIreland #PápaInÉirinn #WMOF2018 #FestivalOfFamilies.

The social media site said in a statement that the emoji was created to acknowledge that the Pope's visit as part of the World Meeting of Families "is being closely watched by people all over the world".

Twitter had previously launched similar emojis to celebrate papal visits to the United States and Latin America.

Karen White, Twitters' Director of Public Policy for Europe, said: “The visit of Pope Francis is one of the biggest events happening in Ireland this year and naturally many people will be using Twitter to discuss his time here.

"We want to encourage everyone across the world to join the conversation on Twitter about his visit to Ireland so we’ve created this special emoji for people to use.”

Pope Francis will arrive in Ireland on August 25 for his two-day visit.

Digital Desk