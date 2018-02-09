Twitter reckons this Olympic curler is Super Mario’s doppelganger

An Olympic curler is getting attention online due to his striking resemblance to a video game character.

As the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang began on Thursday, Matt Hamilton and sister Becca kicked off their quest for gold with a mixed doubles match against Russia.

People watching at home, however, were a little distracted by how much Matt looks like Nintendo character Super Mario.

Hamilton himself got in on the action, posting a tongue-in-cheek request for support using the team hashtag #HamFam.

Creator of the princess-saving plumber, Nintendo, also seemed to agree with the comparisons.

The sibling team currently sit in sixth place, with one win and three losses.
