Twitter reckons this Olympic curler is Super Mario’s doppelganger
An Olympic curler is getting attention online due to his striking resemblance to a video game character.
As the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang began on Thursday, Matt Hamilton and sister Becca kicked off their quest for gold with a mixed doubles match against Russia.
People watching at home, however, were a little distracted by how much Matt looks like Nintendo character Super Mario.
Guys, Super Mario retired from rescuing princesses to join the US curling team. pic.twitter.com/9atqHQzC2h— Kristen Skeet (@CastAwayKristen) February 9, 2018
The brother / sister Hamilton curling team is killing Russia. Or perhaps OAR. And the brother looks like he's straight out of a Super Mario Brothers game. #Olympics #TeamUSA #curling 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲— Alli (@AlliFitz) February 8, 2018
Watching mixed doubles curling. Team USA somehow got Mario to forget about saving the princess for the games. #SuperMario pic.twitter.com/e9waScqvtm— Julie Gambrell (@juliegambrell) February 9, 2018
Hamilton himself got in on the action, posting a tongue-in-cheek request for support using the team hashtag #HamFam.
It’s a Me and @heccabamilton playing Sweden in game three! Live stream at 6:30EST through @NBCSN app!! Can I get a #HamFam ?! Where you all watching from tonight? #TeamUSA #teamhamiltons #curling #MixedDoublesCurling @usacurl pic.twitter.com/tHBSbOl3As— Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 8, 2018
Creator of the princess-saving plumber, Nintendo, also seemed to agree with the comparisons.
Random: U.S. Curling Team Member Matt Hamilton Sure Reminds Us Of Someone https://t.co/ANHKfgj21b #Repost #Random #SuperMario pic.twitter.com/f84Huj7KOH— Nintendo Life (@nintendolife) February 9, 2018
The sibling team currently sit in sixth place, with one win and three losses.
