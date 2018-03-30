Twitter reacts to the pubs opening on Good Friday for the first time in over 90 years

Pubs in Ireland are allowed to sell alcohol on Good Friday for the first time in over 90 years and people on Twitter have a lot of opinions about it.

The ban was overturned earlier this year after years of campaigning by those working in the hospitality industry who lost revenue each year during the busy Easter weekend.

Already today many people have stopped in for a quick daytime pint, enjoying the novelty of it all.

Social media has been rife with people posting photos of their legally purchased drinks.


But some are lamenting the loss of the unique traditions that were created by the ban on alcohol.

