Twitter reacts to the pubs opening on Good Friday for the first time in over 90 years

Pubs in Ireland are allowed to sell alcohol on Good Friday for the first time in over 90 years and people on Twitter have a lot of opinions about it.

The ban was overturned earlier this year after years of campaigning by those working in the hospitality industry who lost revenue each year during the busy Easter weekend.

Already today many people have stopped in for a quick daytime pint, enjoying the novelty of it all.

Social media has been rife with people posting photos of their legally purchased drinks.

But some are lamenting the loss of the unique traditions that were created by the ban on alcohol.

*Loads up Temple bar webcam stream*

*watches English stag party successfully enter pub* #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/B7AiZt21Mq — Mike Mc Loughlin (@zuroph) March 30, 2018

There'll be no sneaking in the back door of any pub today! #GoodFriday — Fionnuala Greene (@FionnualaGreene) March 30, 2018

When you realise you can legally get a pint in a pub this #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/GWYmFbYXuz — Eamonn Doyle (@doyle_eamo) March 30, 2018

Paraic O’Regan of The Welcome Inn in #Cork pulling some of the first legal pints in a #pub on #GoodFriday since the law was changed this year pic.twitter.com/MMkXZp9a9W — Fiona Corcoran (@fiona96fmnews) March 30, 2018

Brian Conlon from Slattery’s pub pulls one of the first legal pints at 7am this Good Friday morning. The ban on selling alcohol on this day was lifted in January #historic #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/Z8EPTe5PKu — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) March 30, 2018

I can go to the pub Tomorrow #goodfriday pic.twitter.com/uD4yCXPq2k — Dave Slattz (@SlatteryDave) March 29, 2018

First good Friday in 90 years that pubs can serve alcohol... Can't have a drink as I'm pregnant.. 🙄 There will always be next year 💖 #GoodFriday — Rebekah 👑 (@RebekaahRose) March 30, 2018

When you're stuck in the office and all your mates are in the pub #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/7lNxdibK70 — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) March 30, 2018

Off to the pub for a few pints and probably a double quarter pounder with bacon on the way home #goodFriday #eleven90 🍔🍻 pic.twitter.com/VDTiDZi19s — Conor Moran (@Moran181) March 30, 2018

Just wondering...

Has anyone been struck down for going to the Pub on #GoodFriday yet?? ⚡️ — A n n e t t e (@Annette_R1) March 30, 2018

- Digital Desk