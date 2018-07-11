Twitter reacts to a nail-biting World Cup semi-final which sees England sent home

Tonight's highly anticipated World Cup semi-final converted even those who wouldn't normally bat an eyelid at the sight of Harry Kane kicking a ball around a field.

England's Jesse Lingard (centre) stands dejected during the FIFA World Cup, Semi Final match at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

But tonight even the most sceptical of the game tuned in to cheer on their side.

This is how the action unfolded on the Twitter machine.

Once we were settled in it was some players' distracting names that entertained us.

The realisation that there were more movie stars on the pitch than soccer players...

But it was really all about that Kieran Trippier goal for England in the first half...

Then there were evident nerves as England didn't deliver a second goal in the first half.

Even at halftime people were nervous anticipating the soon-to-be nervewracking second half.

And as soon as the whistle blew they returned...

People called on Sterling to do more. Your country needs you!

There were mixed views about the referee...

Then in the 67th minute, Croatia planted the ball in the back of the net.

Don't celebrate too soon, England!

In the 71st minute, Croatia went for the goal again and it was saved by England's keeper.

And then the nerves kicked in again as the game levelled...

And before it was all over people compared both teams to France who are the next to face....

It remained a 1-1 level game at 90 minutes and extra time was played...

And then at the 108th minute during extra tinme Croatia's Ivan Perišić scored...

The tensions soared up to the last second...

And at the whistle it was Croatia to proceed to the World Cup final.
KEYWORDS: England, Croatia, EngVCro, World Cup

 

By Breda Graham
Digital Journalist

