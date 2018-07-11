Twitter reacts to a nail-biting World Cup semi-final which sees England sent home

Tonight's highly anticipated World Cup semi-final converted even those who wouldn't normally bat an eyelid at the sight of Harry Kane kicking a ball around a field.

England's Jesse Lingard (centre) stands dejected during the FIFA World Cup, Semi Final match at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

But tonight even the most sceptical of the game tuned in to cheer on their side.

This is how the action unfolded on the Twitter machine.

My wife has never liked football, leaves the room during Match of the Day, and has always turned down my invites to big matches. But when I got back from work this evening she was humming 3 Lions as she fed the fish. #engvcroatia — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) July 11, 2018

Once we were settled in it was some players' distracting names that entertained us.

Probably just me, but I am wondering if Croatia make it into the final would the commentators use the players first names? I'm sitting here feeling itchy with all the itches...😂 — Johnny Robinson (@JohnnyRobinson7) July 11, 2018

Why has all the croatia players got ‘itch’ at the end of their names!? — Stacey Davis (@StaceyDavis7) July 11, 2018

Croatia will not win this game unless they embrace the full power of the ić. All 11 of players on the field need to have last names ending in ić for them to maximize their potential. — The tiger, He destroyed his cage (@_swerrvin) July 11, 2018

The realisation that there were more movie stars on the pitch than soccer players...

Croatia has a player named Legolas?! #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/KDR2OUSjCe — Declan Cashin Big Dec Energy (@Tweet_Dec) July 11, 2018

But it was really all about that Kieran Trippier goal for England in the first half...

GOAL! Kieran Trippier scores for @England with a fabulous free-kick! pic.twitter.com/WRQctKZakk — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2018

England fans in Hyde Park waste about $10,000 in beer on team’s first goal against Croatia pic.twitter.com/lfCxGZfqNW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 11, 2018

July 11th: Louis celebrating England's first goal (via ollymurs) pic.twitter.com/BGYZLgyuwp — The Tomlinson Daily ◟̽◞̽ (@ttomlinsondaily) July 11, 2018

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 What a goal ⚽️🤩 England are on 🔥🔥🔥 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) July 11, 2018

I got in 10 minutes late and already missed a goal!? 😱🙌🏼.. come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿!!! — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 11, 2018

Sunderland fans react to England's early goal against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final. It's fair to say they're pretty chuffed! pic.twitter.com/5bSrO4Jpyk — ITV News Tyne Tees (@itvtynetees) July 11, 2018

The reaction to England's goal from a pub in Chiswick. John Barnes is in the front row. But check out the celebrations from the guy on the left! 😁 pic.twitter.com/H3n1cqG4fP — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 11, 2018

The reaction from England after that first goal did not disappoint 😱🎊🎉



📽: @HQSportsBar1 pic.twitter.com/SdCkPc4Ke6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 11, 2018

England’s off to a good start. Reaction to goal number 1 from a street party in Bermondsey, London #worldcup #CROENG pic.twitter.com/NoopMASij9 — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) July 11, 2018

England’s first goal celebrated at Brighton Beach. pic.twitter.com/ivKN3DmLXy — BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) July 11, 2018

Then there were evident nerves as England didn't deliver a second goal in the first half.

One more goal just to feel comfortable Please England cause this is how I’m feeling right now!!!! #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/yVYaXG7us7 — Evansgaming (@Evansgaming9) July 11, 2018

Dare I say it, #england doing the business so far. Need that 2nd goal though. And FFS, stop passing it back to Pickford from 50 yards!! 45 nailbiting minutes to go #ENGCRO — Jon Dumville (@JDumville) July 11, 2018

if you're feeling a bit TOO stressed right now look at these stars #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/PrT43srYGg — BBC Three (@bbcthree) July 11, 2018

If I’ve got one observation from that half - in terms of England improvement - it’s that Henderson needs to calm it down a little. Do that and we’ll have more control/better breaks — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) July 11, 2018

My 4 year old son likes to calm his ‘watching England’ nerves by standing in an inflatable unicorn #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/X6xlfKIoHg — Jack Collins (@JMCollins85) July 11, 2018

Just need a quick goal to calm early second half nerves. Come on England. — Lincs Mobile Disco (@LetsAllParty) July 11, 2018

Even at halftime people were nervous anticipating the soon-to-be nervewracking second half.

Holy shit normally I chill out at half time but the nerves just have not stopped!! COME ON ENGLAND! — Oliver Drew (@OliverDrew) July 11, 2018

And as soon as the whistle blew they returned...

Nerves have kicked back in #England — Kev Simmonds 👌🏻 (@KevSimmonds) July 11, 2018

If England don’t finish them off in the next 20 mins....brace for the nerves. #CROvENG — Jungle MUFC. ⚽️🇫🇷 (@NewYorkTriforce) July 11, 2018

Fresh air kick from Maguire. Nerves kicking in for England. — Electronic Tims (@ETimsNet) July 11, 2018

The biggest 45 minutes of football England fans have seen in a generation coming up....a combination of nerves and excitement among supporters @StadiaNorwich

Ready? Here we go....!@EDP24 #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/Y33HCE81Yr — Neil Didsbury (@neildidsbury) July 11, 2018

People called on Sterling to do more. Your country needs you!

There were mixed views about the referee...

@FIFAWorldCup @England v Croatia this referee is poor. — Kirk Dawes QPM (@kirkdawes) July 11, 2018

The referee is losing control of the game. #EnglandvCroatia — Stephen Dickman (@StephenDickman) July 11, 2018

I truly believe the referee is watching a different game. pic.twitter.com/5wsDt2HLyJ — bella. (@YoSushiAddict) July 11, 2018

shout out to the referee who clearly does not give a shit and wants chaos to reign supreme #croveng #croeng #worldcup — yosb⚽️🇭🇷CROATIA FOREVER (@bontmercy) July 11, 2018

Then in the 67th minute, Croatia planted the ball in the back of the net.

That was a sick goal by Croatia! — Avon Barksdale (@GriffeyGrof) July 11, 2018

#Croatia claiming to satisfy everytime what a delicious goal #Prisic — Bilal Akhtar (@Mau5trapTV) July 11, 2018

Goal!!! Croatia!!! Back to square one! — Elala (@mikaelamaligaya) July 11, 2018

What about the shots of the watch parties in Croatia?! pic.twitter.com/xSzcHyhpsW — Benjamin Coffman (@benlcoffman) July 11, 2018

Don't celebrate too soon, England!

In the 71st minute, Croatia went for the goal again and it was saved by England's keeper.

That Croatian sequence was nice kudos to the England goal keeper. — Malcolm X (@_ThyLeader) July 11, 2018

And then the nerves kicked in again as the game levelled...

OMG I have just discovered why people feel the need to swear when they are watching an important football match... #EnglandvCroatia #engcroa #stressed come on England - please! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/eeiS29POc3 — Fiona 🌸Sunshine, Raindrops and Tea in the Garden (@sunraintea) July 11, 2018

Penalties is the last thing I want omg my heart is racing #EnglandvCroatia — Julie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@23_tosh) July 11, 2018

england please score in extra time my nerves can’t hack another penalty shoot out — Charlie (@lipsticktracess) July 11, 2018

And before it was all over people compared both teams to France who are the next to face....

Don’t think either of England or Croatia have enough to beat France #WorldCup2018 #EnglandvCroatia — Martin/MPSimages (@MLP_71) July 11, 2018

It remained a 1-1 level game at 90 minutes and extra time was played...

@Beaconrise1 @justdyer77 On the edge of our seats for penalties in 15 mins. So happy that the old FBR Co-Chairs are back together fir this #ComeOnEngland⁠ ⁠ #EnglandvCroatia #BFF pic.twitter.com/WSj99I4n7M — Julie Hartell (@HartellJulie) July 11, 2018

When @England were 25 minutes away from the World Cup final: #EnglandvCroatia pic.twitter.com/CG0t66kYvO — Thomas Kiernan (@ThomasKiernan97) July 11, 2018

And then at the 108th minute during extra tinme Croatia's Ivan Perišić scored...

CROATIA!!!!!🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️👏👏👏 What a goal!!! Perisic has been on fire. And couldn't think of a more deserving goal scorer than Mandzukic🔥🙇‍♂️ #WorldCup #CROENG — Yogeshan Pillay (@Yugi_P06) July 11, 2018

The tensions soared up to the last second...

My relationship with the England football team is exactly the same as my relationship with boys generally.

I open my heart to them, they let me down.

I say I'm never getting invested again, and everytime I get drawn back in like an absolute mug.#EnglandvCroatia — Becky Inman (@beckyinman) July 11, 2018

I’ve just heard a plate smash downstairs. Either #england is out of the World Cup or my dads just killed my brother #EnglandvCroatia — Beth (@bethp_2000) July 11, 2018

The only thing coming home are the English football team ! #EnglandvCroatia — TheBeautifulTruth.ie (@thebeauttruth) July 11, 2018

The England that showed up in the 2nd half was never going to win against the Croatia that showed up! #WorldCup #EnglandvCroatia #FranceVCroatia — Lift Where You Stand (@WorkforcePro) July 11, 2018

And at the whistle it was Croatia to proceed to the World Cup final.

Croatia's dream generation is now just a triumph away from writing a fairytale which will be remembered by all the Croatian generations to come.#Croatia #EnglandvCroatia #WorldCup — Saad Akeel (@saad_akeel) July 11, 2018

What a game #EnglandvCroatia — Chase Householder (@ChaseHouseholde) July 11, 2018

Croatia was brilliant today. A well deserved victory for sure. Congratulations #CRO — Saugat Gautam (@SaugatWrites) July 11, 2018

Great effort boys, well done Croatia👏🏼👏🏼 we got further than we expected and should applaud everyone involved. 👍🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ so proud of our effort and desire. — Micky Collins (@mickycollins10) July 11, 2018

Croatia have got a date with France on Sunday.#WorldCup #CROENG — AirBorne (@TolufaseTolu) July 11, 2018