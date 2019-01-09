Twitter reacts as Netflix reveals alternative ending to interactive Bandersnatch

Netflix has taken to Twitter to reveal yet another alternative ending for interactive film Bandersnatch, part of the Black Mirror series.

The film was released to the streaming platform just after Christmas, and has five official endings that can be chosen by the viewer.

Most of the Black Mirror fans who tuned in were satisfied that they had found all of the endings they wanted to find, until Netflix cryptically tweeted: “Think you’ve seen everything there is to see in Bandersnatch? Try picking up the family photo, twice.”

think you've seen everything there is to see in bandersnatch? try picking up the family photo, ~twice~ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2019

Netflix’s tweet reminding users that they might not have discovered all of the endings available reached more than 15,000 likes on Twitter, and got some brilliant reactions.

Here are the best tweets from social media users who have found themselves with a new television surprise on their hands.

1. Some were frustrated that they had to watch the film yet again.

WHY DO YOU DO THIS TO ME https://t.co/1QqGQk4biW — Jahcoin investor (@HuwPxrdoe) January 8, 2019

2. This person doesn’t need telling twice.

completed it mate https://t.co/GN4ooATLul — joe reynolds (@itsJoeReynolds) January 9, 2019

3. Some fans were very intrigued by the new ending…

4. Others jumped to some strange conclusions.

oh god i thought i'd covered it all, time to schedule in another 2 hours of netflix 😭 it's almost like.. they're controlling us.. https://t.co/lUBe0dfDXS — H (@HBarnes444) January 8, 2019

5. Could there be even more endings?

try to get him to take his pills twice, too. https://t.co/eofVVn6jNk — Juniper Pearl (@Coxy_Girl_) January 9, 2019

6. Finally, this might be going on for a long time.

It'll be 2020 and you will be still asking if we have seen something in #Bandersnatch — Katherine Whittam (@Katwhittam) January 9, 2019

Here’s the alternative ending that you might not have discovered yet. Warning: spoiler ahead…

Stefan gets stabbed by JFD, the game creator 😐 — ginny (@ginnydarke) January 8, 2019

If you’d like to see this twist of fate in Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch, you’d better get watching again.

Remember, choose wisely.

