Twitter is coming to the aid of a dog in trouble

Back to Dogs Discover Home

When Twitter user @mpbbbee heard a loud crashing noise from their bedroom, they probably didn’t realise it would result in an online movement – a movement of solidarity with a dog.

Said dog was found in the bedroom with, well, you take a look.

Smashed plant pot on floor and table on dog’s head, the evidence was really piling up on the poor pooch.

However, @mpbbbee’s tickling video has gone viral, with more than 10.8 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes, and those watching the video believe the doggo isn’t to blame.

The plot thickens.

So the table was to blame, or perhaps others were involved?

Of course, the table was in league with the pooch against mysterious intruders – it all makes sense.

Unless, it is not a table at all?

Graduation cap – definitely a graduation cap.

All in all, there’s a few potential explanations of what happened, but all Twitter can agree on is one thing – it wasn’t this good dog, OK.

Standing up for dogs caught red-handed – it’s what Twitter is for.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Dog, UK, Cute, Dog, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover