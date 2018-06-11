Twitter highlights from Leaving Cert students' reaction to Maths Paper Two

Maths as a subject is challenging for most, with this year's paper proving to be no exception.

Leaving Cert students took on Paper two, taking to Twitter shortly afterwards to express how they felt.

Some were quick to make light of how they did on the paper.

I enjoyed that maths paper so much I think I’ll have to do it again next year #LeavingCert — Diarmuid (@d_maolcatha) June 8, 2018

Others found similarities with the English paper.

Live footage of me thinking I avoided financial Maths on Paper 1 and then seeing it on Paper 2 #leavingcert pic.twitter.com/gsWWRd3N50 — Michael (@michaelhealy77) June 11, 2018

Time management was a common problem for some students.

maths paper 2 or an episode of countdown #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/jgx8d4aa8o — sophie⚡ (@sophiemckane) June 11, 2018

Some students found the paper mentally challenging to the say the least.

#LeavingCert for me so far...

English broke my hands,

Maths broke my heart. — javeria (@jajammm_1) June 11, 2018

Overall, students tried not to reflect on how they performed during the exam.

Dad:"how did maths go"

Me: "I think what's most important is we all have our health"#LeavingCert — THE Oran McGuinness (@oranmcg) June 8, 2018

Later today Leaving Cert students take on Irish paper one, while Junior Cert students tackle the Science paper.