Twitter highlights from Leaving Cert students' reaction to Maths Paper Two

Maths as a subject is challenging for most, with this year's paper proving to be no exception.

Leaving Cert students took on Paper two, taking to Twitter shortly afterwards to express how they felt.

Some were quick to make light of how they did on the paper.

Others found similarities with the English paper.

Time management was a common problem for some students.

Some students found the paper mentally challenging to the say the least.

Overall, students tried not to reflect on how they performed during the exam.

Later today Leaving Cert students take on Irish paper one, while Junior Cert students tackle the Science paper.

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

