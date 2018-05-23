Twitter had a lot to say about one aspect of the Prime Time debate

RTÉ's Prime Time hosted a debate on the upcoming referendum on the 8th Amendment.

The panel was supposed to feature Dr Mary Higgins and Health Minister Simon Harris for the Yes side, with Cora Sherlock and Sinn Féin TD Peader Toíbín representing the No campaign.

However, Ms Sherlock pulled out of the debate just before 6pm yesterday evening.

The debate went ahead at 9.35pm with just Minister Harris and Mr Toíbín.

People took to Twitter to voice their concern about two men debating women's healthcare.

Professor Mary Higgins, someone actually qualified to debate #8thref, demoted to the cheap seats while the men debate the issue. Not good enough @RTE_PrimeTime #rtept pic.twitter.com/KkrBLoIPGn — Annie Peterson (@AnniePeterson75) May 22, 2018

RTE were fully aware of the consequences of not allowing us to choose our own speaker. They ignored them. It is readily apparent that their post #cblive view was "anyone but Maria". They would rather have two men debate abortion than have her on #rtept. #8thref — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) May 22, 2018

Simon Harris to debate Peadar Toibin on #RTEPT about women’s choices, agency and bodies and who gets to control them! I’m sure Harris will be good, but honestly, two men debating this issue on the final programme of the campaign 😒 — HistorianforYes (@MaryMcAuliffe4) May 22, 2018

Two men on #rtept debating what women can do with their bodies Ireland 2018 — Éidín Ní Shé (@EidinNiShe) May 22, 2018

And so ends the debate featuring two right-wing men arguing over pregnancies #rtept — Séamyes (@Seamus_Belfast) May 22, 2018

The point was later highlighted by Minister Harris when he said: "We stand here with the luxury of being two men, who will never be in a crisis pregnancy."

Twitter agreed.

Line of the night from @SimonHarrisTD (who’s playing a blinder!): ‘we’re standing here with the luxury of being 2 *men* who’ll never be in a crisis and you’re ignoring the reality facing Irish women’. 👏👏👏👏🙌🙌❤️❤️ Thank you Minister. #RTEPT #Primetime — Anne-Marie McNally (@amomcnally) May 22, 2018

"We stand here with the luxury of being two men, who will never be in a crisis pregnancy." Simon Harris, everybody #rtept pic.twitter.com/yCLkJrYHWO — Rosemary Mac Cabe ❄️ (@RosemaryMacCabe) May 22, 2018

“We’re standing here with the luxury of being two men who will never be in a crisis pregnancy and you’re ignoring the reality facing those women!”



Wow👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #RTEpt #SimonHarris — Alison Martin (@Alison_Martin_) May 22, 2018

Pro-life group Love Both have released a statement on their decision not to take part in last night's debate, while RTÉ have responded saying that the debate was "fair and equitable".