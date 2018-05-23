Twitter had a lot to say about one aspect of the Prime Time debate

RTÉ's Prime Time hosted a debate on the upcoming referendum on the 8th Amendment.

The panel was supposed to feature Dr Mary Higgins and Health Minister Simon Harris for the Yes side, with Cora Sherlock and Sinn Féin TD Peader Toíbín representing the No campaign.

However, Ms Sherlock pulled out of the debate just before 6pm yesterday evening.

The debate went ahead at 9.35pm with just Minister Harris and Mr Toíbín.

People took to Twitter to voice their concern about two men debating women's healthcare.

The point was later highlighted by Minister Harris when he said: "We stand here with the luxury of being two men, who will never be in a crisis pregnancy."

Twitter agreed.

Pro-life group Love Both have released a statement on their decision not to take part in last night's debate, while RTÉ have responded saying that the debate was "fair and equitable".
By Greg Murphy

