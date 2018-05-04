Tweets: Perfect night as Ed Sheeran rocks Leeside
Ed Sheeran rocked Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday night in the first of his three Cork gigs.
And by all accounts, people had a Perfect evening with the English singer.
Here are some of the best sights from the night, as told by social media.
#EdCork pic.twitter.com/3o3duNQ05P— Jonathan Healy (@jonathanhealy) May 4, 2018
A star above stage shining down on the real star of the night @edsheeran - what a night!#EdIrishTour #EdCork #EdSheeran #EdSheerleaders pic.twitter.com/WBibMh8LQN— Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) May 4, 2018
#EdSheeran heard blaring over the cool air if the night in #blackrock #Cork #EdCork @PaircUiCha0imh rocking!— John (@BabyfaceJohn) May 4, 2018
GOOSEBUMPS! @PaircUiCha0imh looking beautiful 👐 share your snaps with us using #EdCork #EdSheerleaders #EdIrishTour pic.twitter.com/gq9k4pW4aA— ed_sheerleaders (@Ed_Sheerleaders) May 4, 2018
#EdCork legend...thinking out loud!!! pic.twitter.com/Duae8IIqKb— Rachel Meehan (@113121) May 4, 2018
Great day for the County #kaching #edcork pic.twitter.com/Dyedfm3Rnk— Dr Eoin Lettice (@eoinlettice) May 4, 2018
What? Is the #LateLateShow still on tonight? Considering it's only me and some other guy from sligo, who couldn't get #EdSheeran tickets, who will be watching! #latelate #EdCork— The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) May 4, 2018
A beautiful sky sets on #Night1 of Ed Sheerans Irish Tour in Cork! #EdSheeran #EdCork #EdIrishTour pic.twitter.com/DFrrQmsC6a— Shiv Kelly (@shivkelli) May 4, 2018
And we’re off! #EdIrishTour #PaircUiChaoimh #EdCork pic.twitter.com/d4YaMa9yNE— Ed Sheeran Ireland (@EdSheeranEire) May 4, 2018
Sky full of lighters! .... phone torches at @PaircUiCha0imh @edsheeran @Ed_Sheerleaders #EdCork #EdIrishTour @fyicork @corkcitycouncil @corkcitycentre @EoinBearla @AlanHealy pic.twitter.com/TZPSBbWizL— Peter Murphy (@RepublicofPeter) May 4, 2018
Sound on! The scene at Millenium Park #cork for #EdCork #EDSheeranCork #Dont @PaircUiCha0imh pic.twitter.com/VgRU9jmCnR— Simon Murdoch 📻📱 (@Simon_Murdoch) May 4, 2018
