Tweets of wisdom for prospective Leaving Cert students

By Kyle Lehane

The Leaving cert.

It still gives many Irish adults recurring nightmares to say the least.

However most people are using this time to reflect on their leaving cert experience and pass on their words of wisdom to students now going through this process.

Some weren’t very hopeful.

Try not to worry all those starting the #LeavingCert tomorrow.



I got the the points I wanted and the course I wanted and my life’s still a mess. — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) June 5, 2018

Others appreciated the good weather often associated the the exams.

Some brought a realisation you never considered before.

Remember #LeavingCert students.



This time in 2 weeks you will never have to ask someone for permission to go for a piss, again. #leavingcert2018 — The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) June 5, 2018

Some told you not to sweat the small stuff.

You don’t need points for the bog #LeavingCert — Johnny B Tipp Man (@JohnnyBtipp) June 5, 2018

While others offered some sound, genuine advice to those in need.

As someone who failed honours maths in the #LeavingCert & repeated a college year twice, don't sweat it. Learn from it.



I'm now an educator helping people build their own #edtech start-ups.



Your #LC points don't define you. Your impact on this world will define you. #edchatie pic.twitter.com/rp2mSAvuMv — David R. Pollard (@DavidPollardIRL) June 5, 2018

Some tips for anyone starting their #LeavingCert tomorrow. Best of luck to you all! Paulie x pic.twitter.com/Es5o9fNQg3 — White Moose Cafe (@whitemoosecafe) June 5, 2018

So don’t worry, you’ll be great. Keep the head down and best of luck.