Tweets of wisdom for prospective Leaving Cert students
By Kyle Lehane
The Leaving cert.
It still gives many Irish adults recurring nightmares to say the least.
However most people are using this time to reflect on their leaving cert experience and pass on their words of wisdom to students now going through this process.
Some weren’t very hopeful.
Try not to worry all those starting the #LeavingCert tomorrow.— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) June 5, 2018
I got the the points I wanted and the course I wanted and my life’s still a mess.
Others appreciated the good weather often associated the the exams.
Good luck #LeavingCert students. Your sacrifice is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/moB5uT4KJj— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) June 6, 2018
Some brought a realisation you never considered before.
Remember #LeavingCert students.— The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) June 5, 2018
This time in 2 weeks you will never have to ask someone for permission to go for a piss, again. #leavingcert2018
Some told you not to sweat the small stuff.
You don’t need points for the bog #LeavingCert— Johnny B Tipp Man (@JohnnyBtipp) June 5, 2018
While others offered some sound, genuine advice to those in need.
As someone who failed honours maths in the #LeavingCert & repeated a college year twice, don't sweat it. Learn from it.— David R. Pollard (@DavidPollardIRL) June 5, 2018
I'm now an educator helping people build their own #edtech start-ups.
Your #LC points don't define you. Your impact on this world will define you. #edchatie pic.twitter.com/rp2mSAvuMv
Some tips for anyone starting their #LeavingCert tomorrow. Best of luck to you all! Paulie x pic.twitter.com/Es5o9fNQg3— White Moose Cafe (@whitemoosecafe) June 5, 2018
So don’t worry, you’ll be great. Keep the head down and best of luck.
