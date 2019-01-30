Turns out you can use a can of Guinness to de-ice your car

As the country lies covered in an icy blanket, we’ve been scrambling to find ways to get to work/school safely.

Motorists are being warned to be careful on the roads, many of which are icy and untreated.

One Mayo man, who has decided to take the risk, began his morning in a sort of patriotic manner.

Running out of options, Des Walsh resorted to using a can of Guinness to defrost his windscreen after his friend suggest rubbing alcohol on to the car.

