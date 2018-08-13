Turns out, vintage Irish soccer jerseys are in fashion in Japan

Make your way to the back of the wardrobe, folks as that Irish soccer jersey from 2002 you’ve been keeping on to is the height of fashion in Tokyo.

Japanese teenager, Ryoki Watanabe was recently snapped wearing the South Korea/Japan World Cup jersey by street fashion blog, TokyoFashion.com on the streets of Harajuku.

Pairing the jersey with Balenciaga cropped pants, a leather belt, white socks and a pair of black leather loafers, it’s safe to say the 17-year-old has caused quite the stir online.

He even posted a side-by-side photo of himself and Roy Keane on his personal Instagram account.

And judging by the archives it has always been a fashion choice over there.

Last month, 19-year-old Oisin Murphy was featured in the August edition of Vogue Paris togged out in an O'Neill's kit, hurl and helmet.

Us, fashion gurus? Who would have thought?