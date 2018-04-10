Turns out, Kerry Katona's 11-year-old daughter Heidi can also sing

Turns out, it’s not just Molly McFadden that is following in her mother’s musical footsteps, Kerry Katona’s 11-year-old daughter, Heidi has also shown that she too has an amazing voice.

Heidi, the daughter of Kerry and ex-husband Mark Croft, recorded herself singing the hit Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, accompanied by her older sister on guitar.

"Hi, I'm going to be singing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, let's go" she began the minute video before wow her mother's 189K Instagram followers with her vocals.

Watch out world, we see a mini-Atomic Kitten tribute band on the horizon.

My Molly and Heidi @123_mollymc xxx A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Apr 2, 2018 at 3:35am PDT

You may remember 16-year-old Molly, daughter of Brian McFadden, wowing the crowds at UK festival Big Day Out, when she attended with her mom last summer.

So proud!! Xxxxx A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

Molly, the eldest of Kerry's five children, is currently living in Dublin with grandparents in order to help her better concentrate on her upcoming exams.