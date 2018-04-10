Turns out, Kerry Katona's 11-year-old daughter Heidi can also sing
10/04/2018 - 18:06:00Back to Discover Home
Turns out, it’s not just Molly McFadden that is following in her mother’s musical footsteps, Kerry Katona’s 11-year-old daughter, Heidi has also shown that she too has an amazing voice.
Heidi, the daughter of Kerry and ex-husband Mark Croft, recorded herself singing the hit Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, accompanied by her older sister on guitar.
"Hi, I'm going to be singing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, let's go" she began the minute video before wow her mother's 189K Instagram followers with her vocals.
Watch out world, we see a mini-Atomic Kitten tribute band on the horizon.
You may remember 16-year-old Molly, daughter of Brian McFadden, wowing the crowds at UK festival Big Day Out, when she attended with her mom last summer.
Molly, the eldest of Kerry's five children, is currently living in Dublin with grandparents in order to help her better concentrate on her upcoming exams.
Join the conversation - comment here