Turns out, Barbie has a surname and the internet is shook

We all know who Barbie is but it appears not many of us knew she had a last name. Or that she had siblings.

Until of course, the famous doll’s official Twitter account posted a Sibling Day message on April 13.

Many were confused, with one Twitter user asking “When the hell did Barbie get a last name?”

When the hell did Barbie get a last name https://t.co/QJTVf7oPpL — dede 🌻 (@dededtx) April 13, 2018

hol up. barbie has a LAST NAME? pic.twitter.com/sepOxNw6fm — jackie summers (@jackiesummers34) April 11, 2018

she has a last name ?????!!! — rea (@reaxhttp) April 13, 2018

One person had presumed her surname was “Doll”.

I always thought her last name was “Doll" 😭 — RHEA LAYNE 🇧🇧 (@MissRheaDawn) April 13, 2018

Some were left questioning everything about their existence.

After 18 years, I finally find out @Barbie has a last name... and it’s Roberts..? 🧐😶 I don’t know how I feel about this. — @ivenka_de (@ivenka_de) April 14, 2018

@kbcoddington my life is a lie — Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) April 14, 2018

While others were wondering where the siblings came from.

When did she have 3 sisters? — Kristal Leigh (@Krisayye) April 14, 2018

Since when you got sisters sis, — Jem (@janaeem_) April 14, 2018

When they get a brunette sis??? — Brownnipplesuperiority (@chikfilatio) April 14, 2018

One person even demanded to look at Barbie’s birth certificate.

I demand to see a birth certificate — Kirbie D (@kirbiev) April 13, 2018

Barbie was created by Ruth Handler in 1959 and given the name Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Over the years, Barbie has had many siblings, including Skipper, Anastasia, Todd, Chelsea, Kelly and Kristine. Kristine was discontinued in 2001, while Kelly was replaced with Chelsea in 2010.

Barbie’s brother Todd was discontinued in 1971 in the US and in 1980 in Europe.

Her boyfriend Ken’s full name is Kenneth Carson.