Trump tells steelworker his father is ‘looking down’, steelworker says ‘he’s still alive’

Donald Trump produced a gaffe for the comedy purists at a meeting in the White House, when he mistakenly told a fellow speaker his father is “looking down” on him and feeling proud.

Steelworker union president Scott Sauritch replied: “Oh, he’s still alive.”

Trump was speaking with steelworkers after announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminium exports.

The response to the tickling exchange has been one largely of ridicule – with some likening it to a moment from a sitcom.

Some took pity on Trump though, and suggested his words had been misconstrued.

Others thought he could at least rely on his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to put in a good word for him about the mistake.

