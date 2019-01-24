Trump has a new rhyming slogan for his wall, and people are responding in kind

Donald Trump has urged people to use the phrase “Build a wall and crime will fall” with regards to his proposed wall between the US and Mexico.

Mr Trump has struggled to find a way out of a four-week partial government shutdown, unable so far to reach an agreement with Democrats over funding for a border wall.

The president tweeted: “Build a wall & crime will fall! This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray!”

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

Mr Trump then tweeted the slogan on its own two minutes later.

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

As is often the case the president’s tweet caused a stir, with tens of thousands of retweets as well as plenty responding to the slogan with their own rhymes.

“His rapper name is the Notorious B.I.G.O.T” wrote one Twitter user, while another replied: “Impeach this guy & let him cry!”

His rapper name is the Notorious B.I.G.O.T. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 23, 2019

IMPEACH THIS GUY & LET HIM CRY! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 23, 2019

Writer Emma Kennedy meanwhile took a different approach.

HE WHO SMELT IT DEALT IT! — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 23, 2019

And others decided to write their own policy in rhyming form.

American producer and actor Drew Carey wrote: “Libraries instead of liquor stores for all & crime will fall!”

LIBRARIES INSTEAD OF LIQUOR STORES FOR ALL & CRIME WILL FALL! https://t.co/MWu76wrxPX — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) January 23, 2019

The partial government shutdown is now in its second month.

- Press Association