Truck overturns on Waterford motorway spilling hundreds of chickens across road

A truck carrying hundreds of chickens overturned on a motorway between Waterford and Kilkenny this evening.

The M9 was closed both ways while emergency services attended the scene.

The road has reopened northbound, but it remains closed southbound.

Councillor Eddie Mulligan was first on the scene, the Waterford News & Star reports.

He administered first aid to the driver of the truck before the emergency services arrived.

It is believed the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The local newspaper shared photos from the scene on its Facebook page: