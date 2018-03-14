Tributes pour in for professor Stephen Hawking

Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the world's finest scientific minds, has died at the age of 76, a family spokesman said.

He died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In a statement, his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today."He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world."He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

At the age of 22, Hawking was told he only had a few years to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease but he beat all the odds and survived to the age of 76.

People have been taking to Twitter to pay tribute to the professor.

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

I once asked Stephen Hawking in an interview what puzzles him the most in all the universe. "Women," he answered. He will be missed. R.I.P. — Larry King (@kingsthings) March 14, 2018

We were on earth at the same time as Stephen Hawking.



That's kind of a miraculous thing.



We breathed the same air as the man who demystified the stars. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) March 14, 2018

"Look up at the stars and not down at your feet" - Professor Stephen Hawking

1942-2018 https://t.co/h8uWznhEpb pic.twitter.com/RVeQx2BTxP — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) March 14, 2018

Rest In Peace Stephen Hawking, the universe thanks you. — Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) March 14, 2018

Sad to hear about Stephen Hawking. What a remarkable life. His contributions to science will be used as long as there are scientists, and there are many more scientists because of him. He spoke about the value and fragility of human life and civilisation and greatly enhanced both — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) March 14, 2018

You can almost feel that the world is a less bright, less amazing place today. RIP Stephen Hawking. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 14, 2018