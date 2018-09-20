Train delayed by driver stuck in on board toilet

A train was delayed after its driver became trapped in the toilet on board.

The driver of the Southeastern Railway service from Bromley South to Victoria had to phone colleagues to come and release the toilet’s door, which was jammed, after he nipped in there whilst waiting for the service to depart.

The train eventually left seven minutes late, but fortunately made up some time on its journey into central London.

SERVICE UPDATE: the 10:49 Bromley South - Victoria was late departing Bromley south due to the driver becoming locked in the on board toilet. This train 5 minutes late. Sorry for the delay caused. pic.twitter.com/yYCQDZlWQD — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) September 19, 2018

The train driver’s misfortune amused many on Twitter, after the train line very honestly explained the delay on their account.

On my God this is beyond hillarious? Are you serious???😂😂😂 — Natasha Tickem (@natashatick) September 19, 2018

unfortunately it did happen, they were only there for a short while (train terminated there to make a service back as per timetable) all good though ^CH — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) September 19, 2018

A Southeastern spokesperson said of the incident: “Getting stuck in the loo is enough to drive anyone round the bend, and we’re sorry to those of our passengers who were delayed.”

This really is taking the piss. https://t.co/PHiKOgZdJV — Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) September 19, 2018

Enough said.

- Press Association