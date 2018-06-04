Traffic cops had the perfect response when they pulled over someone called Aaron

A police officer seemed to finally get his chance to reference a five-year-old joke when he pulled over someone called Aaron for speeding.

A traffic cop issued the ticket after the motorist was clocked driving at 45mph in a 30mph zone.

But it was the fact that his name was Aaron which pulled in the laughs on Twitter.

You done messed up. pic.twitter.com/YrE0TKr1yX — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) June 3, 2018

Dixon Police, in Illinois, US, tweeted a pic of the resulting ticket with a caption “you done messed up.”

To anyone in the know, it was obvious that the widely liked and shared tweet was referencing a Key and Peele sketch from 2012.

In the scene, a substitute teacher struggles to pronounce names. He calls a student named Aaron “Ay-Ay-Ron” and sends him to the principal’s office for backchat telling him “you done messed up Aaron”.

Those who got the reference were applauding the joke and adding their own references to the skit by way of a reply.

For anyone not in the know, substitute teacher Mr Garvey crops up in a few more Key and Peele sketches and they are well worth checking out.

- Press Association