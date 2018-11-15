Toxic named Oxford English Dictionary's 2018 Word of the Year

Toxic is the 2018 Word of the Year according to The Oxford English Dictionary.

It says the word has taken on new meanings and has cropped up in many of the year's biggest debates.

The phrase 'Toxic masculinity' has been used in the context of the Me Too movement.

The political atmosphere regarding Brexit, and the US midterm elections have also been called toxic.

Other words that made the shortlist are Gaslighting, Incel and Over-tourism.

- Digital Desk