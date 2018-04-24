Town crier who rocked up to royal birth becomes loud-mouthed meme
24/04/2018 - 10:55:00Back to Discover Home
A self-proclaimed royalist town crier who stood on the steps of the hospital where the Kate Middleton was giving birth has had the internet treatment – he’s become a meme.
Tony Appleton, whose position is unofficial and not connected to the royals, loudly told the crowd outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital that the Royal couple were having a son – shortly after the sex was announced.
This image is meme-able. pic.twitter.com/X0ZDxKS9kx— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) April 23, 2018
Naturally, Tony’s bellowing was indeed meme-able.
Here’s nine things he’s been shouting about, according to Twitter.
1. Friend’s best kept secrets
Me 10 seconds after the friend who swore me to secrecy leaves the room. pic.twitter.com/8fizDYhkUp— Justin Myers (@theguyliner) April 23, 2018
2. The anguish of treading on Lego
Rare shot of town crier stepping on a Lego. pic.twitter.com/B2XoiXEgK5— Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) April 23, 2018
3. Alan Partridge references
DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! pic.twitter.com/nSyY0bq5mh— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 23, 2018
4. Keeping it down
“MAY I REMIND YOU THIS IS A LIBRARY?” pic.twitter.com/9PUPjkOvJ2— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) April 23, 2018
5. Not paying for specialist movies, honest
AND FINALLY, I WOULD LKE TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT I NEVER WATCHED THOSE FILMS DESPITE THE £900 BILL FROM VIRGIN MEDIA pic.twitter.com/6iAybgfBY6— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 23, 2018
6. Just mentioning the name of a film
A Quiet Place (2018) pic.twitter.com/rEerRQUBMD— - (@whalebiologist8) April 23, 2018
7. Teaching pointers
READ THE SYLLABUS!!! pic.twitter.com/PRkvEpL2LW— Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) April 23, 2018
8. Movie preferences
TANGLED WAS BETTER THAN FROZEN pic.twitter.com/cM1baeBG0H— Neil Slorance (@neilslorance) April 23, 2018
9. References to other memes
“I LOVE THIS WOMAN AND HER CURVY BODY. AS A TEENAGER, I WAS OFTEN TEASED BY MY FRIENDS FOR MY ATTRACTION TO GIRLS ON THE THICKER SIDE” pic.twitter.com/6h9yxxocDa— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 23, 2018
Preach Tony the town crier. Preach.
Join the conversation - comment here