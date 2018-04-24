Town crier who rocked up to royal birth becomes loud-mouthed meme

A self-proclaimed royalist town crier who stood on the steps of the hospital where the Kate Middleton was giving birth has had the internet treatment – he’s become a meme.

Tony Appleton, whose position is unofficial and not connected to the royals, loudly told the crowd outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital that the Royal couple were having a son – shortly after the sex was announced.

This image is meme-able. pic.twitter.com/X0ZDxKS9kx — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) April 23, 2018

Naturally, Tony’s bellowing was indeed meme-able.

Here’s nine things he’s been shouting about, according to Twitter.

1. Friend’s best kept secrets

Me 10 seconds after the friend who swore me to secrecy leaves the room. pic.twitter.com/8fizDYhkUp — Justin Myers (@theguyliner) April 23, 2018

2. The anguish of treading on Lego

Rare shot of town crier stepping on a Lego. pic.twitter.com/B2XoiXEgK5 — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) April 23, 2018

3. Alan Partridge references

4. Keeping it down

“MAY I REMIND YOU THIS IS A LIBRARY?” pic.twitter.com/9PUPjkOvJ2 — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) April 23, 2018

5. Not paying for specialist movies, honest

AND FINALLY, I WOULD LKE TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT I NEVER WATCHED THOSE FILMS DESPITE THE £900 BILL FROM VIRGIN MEDIA pic.twitter.com/6iAybgfBY6 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 23, 2018

6. Just mentioning the name of a film

7. Teaching pointers

8. Movie preferences

TANGLED WAS BETTER THAN FROZEN pic.twitter.com/cM1baeBG0H — Neil Slorance (@neilslorance) April 23, 2018

9. References to other memes

“I LOVE THIS WOMAN AND HER CURVY BODY. AS A TEENAGER, I WAS OFTEN TEASED BY MY FRIENDS FOR MY ATTRACTION TO GIRLS ON THE THICKER SIDE” pic.twitter.com/6h9yxxocDa — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 23, 2018

Preach Tony the town crier. Preach.