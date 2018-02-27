Tourism Ireland’s latest video is a timely reminder that better weather is on the way

Does anyone actually remember what it feels like to not need a jacket, scarf, and four layers before you leave the house?

No?

Us either.

Thankfully, Tourism Ireland have just released their new promotional video titled, 'Irish in Spring' to remind us of those crisp mornings and sun-filled blue skies we have to look forward to.

The new online film celebrates foaling and lambing season across the island, the buzzing festivals that we have to look forward to and the promise of longer days.

Only 27 more days, but who's counting?