Tourism Ireland unveils online film to promote Galway International Arts Festival

It’s all steam ahead as Galway begins to welcome world-class theatre, thrilling street spectacles, headline music acts and much more for this year’s Galway International Arts Festival.

The online video was produced by Tourism Ireland and features images of Galway – giving people everywhere a flavour of what to expect when they visit.

The festival is described in the video as being “one of the most eclectic and electric arts festivals in the world.”

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are delighted to unveil our latest online film showcasing Galway, which has been created to whet the appetites of potential visitors around the world and encourage them to come and experience this great festival.”

The festival runs from 16-29 July.