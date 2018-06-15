Top marks for the guy who saw the comedy value in flipping this cat picture

This picture of a tabby cat stretched out on a sofa upside down takes on an incredible new life when it’s flipped.

Tabby cat Piper goes from cute and in need of a stroke to looking like she’s stuck to the ceiling by G-force – and so not happy about it.

The first picture was taken by Piper’s owner, Gina Ronzello, before her boyfriend Adam realised the fun that could be had by changing the orientation.

Ronzello, who lives in Washington DC, told the Press Association: “My boyfriend, Adam, gets all the credit for the creative way of looking at the picture. He’s quite imaginative.”

Here’s Piper in a more typical cat pose.

“Piper is a very lovable and friendly cat. We adopted her from a foster rescue organisation at the end of January this year. She is about a year-and-a-half old.

“Piper seems to enjoy having her belly petted, which isn’t very cat-like, and poses for pictures quite well. I have taken several of her since adopting her.”

