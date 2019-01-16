Today is the day you are most likely to ditch your New Year's resolutions

January 16 is the day that many of us who have made the traditional New Year's resolution will give in to temptation and seek comfort in our old vices.

According to Deliveroo, Wednesday evening at 6.38pm is the time when our commitment to dieting wains.

The food delivery company have revealed that in 2018, January 16 saw a significant increase in orders of alcohol and sweet treats.

Not only have they pinpointed the exact time when we cast off our #NewYearNewMe delusions, but they have also revealed the locations of the weakest amongst us with the sweetest tooth.

The top three Irish cities that crave the most sugar in January are:

Cork

Dublin

Galway

So much for dry January; Deliveroo saw a 67% spike in prosecco, wine and beer orders during the December/Christmas period but demand for alcohol fell from January 1 by 49%.

Although, according to their data 2 weeks, 1 day, 18 hours and 34 mins is about as much as we can handle.

'Veganuary' has become far more popular and people seem to be able to handle life without animal-based products a lot easier than they can without the booze.

The company reported a massive 203% increase in vegan dish orders, compared with January of last year.