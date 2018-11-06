Tipperary’s Cian finished fourth on BB and here’s how everyone reacted

Clonmel’s very own Cian Corrigan sat on the couch as a finalist on last night's Big Brother season finale.

Tipped to win from the very beginning, the 24-year-old came in fourth place but undoubtedly finished as one of the show’s top favourites.

His hilarious one-liners and Irish-isms won the hearts of the viewers and fellow housemates.

After his name was announced as a runner-up, fans took to Twitter in shock, as most were convinced he had the crown in the bag.

I am SO disappointed for #BBUKCian 😔 Judging from comments on facebook & twitter, support for Cian was HUGE! I just can't understand how he didn't win IT! 🤷‍♀️

Congrats to you regardless Cian! You have been amazing & made Ireland so proud!#BBUK #BBBOTS #BBUKFinal @CarriganCian — Elaine - BB Fan 👁️ (@lanie_bbfan) November 6, 2018

Cian is sooo adorable I just want to give him a big hug 🤗 #BBUK Look how happy and cute he is w/ the crowd 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Z9VQMq74Wo — RealReality (@realrealitysis) November 6, 2018

Cian the real winner of Big Brother 2018. 😀 #BBBOTS #BBUK — Michael McCrossan (@MrMcCrossan) November 5, 2018

Cian was the most deserved to win gutted 💔 #bbuk — riss 🌹 (@marissawilby) November 5, 2018

Cian is the true winner of #BBUK us Irish are really proud 🇮🇪 a great housemate from day one xx — Rois (@rmcdxx) November 5, 2018

Cian is still my winner!!!! 👌😍🇮🇪 #bbuk — Shellykapookie 🇮🇪 (@shellkaaay) November 5, 2018

19-year-old Cameron Cole, went home as the last ever Big Brother winner, along with £100,000 in his back pocket.