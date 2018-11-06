Tipperary’s Cian finished fourth on BB and here’s how everyone reacted

Clonmel’s very own Cian Corrigan sat on the couch as a finalist on last night's Big Brother season finale.

Tipped to win from the very beginning, the 24-year-old came in fourth place but undoubtedly finished as one of the show’s top favourites.

His hilarious one-liners and Irish-isms won the hearts of the viewers and fellow housemates.

After his name was announced as a runner-up, fans took to Twitter in shock, as most were convinced he had the crown in the bag.

19-year-old Cameron Cole, went home as the last ever Big Brother winner, along with £100,000 in his back pocket.

By Anna O'Donoghue

