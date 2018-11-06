Tipperary’s Cian finished fourth on BB and here’s how everyone reacted
Clonmel’s very own Cian Corrigan sat on the couch as a finalist on last night's Big Brother season finale.
Tipped to win from the very beginning, the 24-year-old came in fourth place but undoubtedly finished as one of the show’s top favourites.
His hilarious one-liners and Irish-isms won the hearts of the viewers and fellow housemates.
After his name was announced as a runner-up, fans took to Twitter in shock, as most were convinced he had the crown in the bag.
Cian was, is, and will always be EVERYTHING!! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/O0OCDYWaSA— My-ra 😜 🇵🇷🇲🇽🇺🇸♋🍕🤷🏽♀️ (@Mexiqua) November 6, 2018
I am SO disappointed for #BBUKCian 😔 Judging from comments on facebook & twitter, support for Cian was HUGE! I just can't understand how he didn't win IT! 🤷♀️— Elaine - BB Fan 👁️ (@lanie_bbfan) November 6, 2018
Congrats to you regardless Cian! You have been amazing & made Ireland so proud!#BBUK #BBBOTS #BBUKFinal @CarriganCian
Cian is sooo adorable I just want to give him a big hug 🤗 #BBUK Look how happy and cute he is w/ the crowd 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Z9VQMq74Wo— RealReality (@realrealitysis) November 6, 2018
Cian the real winner of Big Brother 2018. 😀 #BBBOTS #BBUK
— Michael McCrossan (@MrMcCrossan) November 5, 2018
Cian was the most deserved to win gutted 💔 #bbuk— riss 🌹 (@marissawilby) November 5, 2018
I’m so shocked Cian was 4th #bbuk pic.twitter.com/i6InP8ctsp— Venetia (@venetiarainger2) November 5, 2018
Cian is the true winner of #BBUK us Irish are really proud 🇮🇪 a great housemate from day one xx
— Rois (@rmcdxx) November 5, 2018
Cian was ROBBED okay I said it #bbuk #BBBOTS #BBUKFinal— 🕸 Emily 🕸 (@OhMyEmz) November 5, 2018
Cian is still my winner!!!! 👌😍🇮🇪 #bbuk— Shellykapookie 🇮🇪 (@shellkaaay) November 5, 2018
19-year-old Cameron Cole, went home as the last ever Big Brother winner, along with £100,000 in his back pocket.
