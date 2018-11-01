Tipp native and BB contestant, Cian had the funniest reaction to ‘Is Oprah Winfrey a sport?’

Tipperary native, Cian Carrigan has been in the Big Brother house for 47 days now and according to bookies, he is one of the favourites to win the show.

As the number of housemates dwindles, Cian has really shone and continuously has viewers in stitches.

During the week, he asked the group what they all thought of Oprah Winfrey.

It was then fellow housemate, Akeem admitted that he had never heard of her, and asked if she was “a sport”.

Cian’s hilarious reaction has been viewed 85,000 times since it was posted by the official Big Brother account.

The 24-year-old’s reaction to the haunted house in last night’s episode also went down a treat with viewers.

As zombies invaded the house, Cian made his mother proud by politely holding the door for them and telling them to “Take Cahir or take Cashel”.

By Anna O'Donoghue

