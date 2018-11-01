Tipp native and BB contestant, Cian had the funniest reaction to ‘Is Oprah Winfrey a sport?’

Tipperary native, Cian Carrigan has been in the Big Brother house for 47 days now and according to bookies, he is one of the favourites to win the show.

As the number of housemates dwindles, Cian has really shone and continuously has viewers in stitches.

cian was so fucking funny in big brother last night i’m going to have to rewatch it 😂 #bbuk — ♡ (@CharlotteDB4) November 1, 2018

Cannot stop laughing at @bbuk Cameron & Cian behind the scenes 😂 Cian is hilarious! — Rachel Hibbitt (@RachelHibbs) November 1, 2018

During the week, he asked the group what they all thought of Oprah Winfrey.

It was then fellow housemate, Akeem admitted that he had never heard of her, and asked if she was “a sport”.

Cian’s hilarious reaction has been viewed 85,000 times since it was posted by the official Big Brother account.

Cian’s reaction to Akeem admitting he's never heard of Oprah Winfrey is PRICELESS 🤣🤣 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/6PF3IFlo8l — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 28, 2018

The 24-year-old’s reaction to the haunted house in last night’s episode also went down a treat with viewers.

As zombies invaded the house, Cian made his mother proud by politely holding the door for them and telling them to “Take Cahir or take Cashel”.

You're not supposed to help the zombies, Cian! 🤣#BBUK pic.twitter.com/RkWLex5CII — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 31, 2018

Watch the episode here