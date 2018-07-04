Tim Henman trains UK’s first tennis ‘ball dogs’ to support ball girls and boys

Champions Tennis, with the help of sporting legend Tim Henman, is training dogs to collect balls at this year’s events, and the hardworking pups are completely adorable.

The ball dogs will face a final round of training before the official decision is made as to whether or not they can run alongside traditional ball girls and boys.

If successful, the five dogs will be trialled at the Royal Albert Hall tournament between December 6 and 9.

Henman said: “It’s been great fun giving the country’s finest pups a lesson on how to become successful ball dogs.

“Fingers crossed they will all be good enough to make the final cut and appear at this year’s Champions Tennis event, as I’d love to play alongside them in December.”

The tournament is comprised of an afternoon and an evening session per day, with two scheduled matches per session.

