Tickets for Cork's Long Table Dinner on sale today

Tickets for Cork's third Long Table Dinner go on sale today at 7pm.

The event which is part of Cork Midsummer Festival takes place on South Mall, Sunday, June 24.

On the day, some of Cork's independently run restaurants and chefs will collaborate to showcase the city’s food culture and seasonal produce.

All we need now is the weather!

The event was a sell out last year so if this outdoor banquet tickles your fancy you can book your seat here from 7pm this evening.

Participating restaurants include: Ali’s Kitchen, Dockland, House Café at Cork Opera House, Electric, The Farmgate Café, The Imperial Hotel, Isaac’s Restaurant, Jacob’s On The Mall, Nash 19, and The Oyster Tavern.

For those who miss out on tickets today, the second and final round will go on sale 9am, Monday, May 14.