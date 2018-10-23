Three rare white Bengal tiger cubs have been born at a safari park in Crimea

Three adorable and rare white Bengal tiger cubs have been born at Taigan Safari Park in Crimea.

The cubs, two males and one female, are one week old and are just beginning to open their eyes and attempt to make noises.

When the three cubs were born, they weighed just under a kilogram; at one week of age, they now weigh around triple their birth weight.

The safari park in the town of Belogorsk holds 12 white tigers, which owner Oleg Zubkov claims make up a significant part of the global white Bengal tiger population.

White Bengal tigers are distinctive due to the colour of their fur, which is caused by a lack of the pigment pheomelanin, which is found in orange Bengal tigers.

For a white Bengal tiger to be born, both parents must carry the gene for white colouring, which occurs naturally in around one in 10,000 births.- Press Association