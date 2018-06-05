Three men make hay the old-fashioned way

By Kyle Lehane

The old way sometimes is the best way as three men show in the video below how a haycock is still used on Irish farms across the country today.

For those who are not familiar with the term, a ‘haycock’ is a small conical pile of hay, or a heap of hay thrown up in a hayfield while the hay is being cured or awaiting relocation to a barn.

Nowadays most farms would use machinery to create the more familiar image of the large rounded hay bales.

In the video below, the men work tirelessly to build the mound of hay, all while taking pride in their work.

Watch the video below to see how they got on.