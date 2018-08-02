Three Ireland partner with Saint Sisters and Cork director for second #MadeByMusic video

Three Ireland have released the second music video of their ‘Made By Music’ series teaming with up and coming duo Saint Sister and Director Brendan Canty to create a video for their song ‘Causing Trouble’.

The second video in the series tells the unique story of a young couple’s relationship, with their personal ‘connection’ very much at the heart of the narrative.

The cinematic style visuals coupled with the dream-like opening scene compliment Gemma Doherty and Morgan McIntyre's haunting harmonies.

The music video was directed by renowned Cork filmmaker, Brendan Canty, who directed Hozier’s ‘Take Me To Church’ video back in 2013.

Very proud of this new video I made for @Saint_Sister_ as part of the Three Mobile : Made By Music series ✌️https://t.co/VYVMXxKszw pic.twitter.com/ZtTxYPFpye — Brendan Canty (@feelgoodlost) July 31, 2018

The recently launched ‘Made By Music’ initiative celebrates the power of music to bring people together and create lasting connections.

As part of the initiative, Three Ireland have partnered with three rising Irish artists to make a series of new music videos, launching with hip hop star Jafaris last month.

The third and final video in the series, with DJ Kormac, will be released later this summer.

Had a lovely morning @2fm studio 8 recording a remix I did for the wonderful @Saint_Sister_ with @JafarisMusic on verses! Hear us explaing all and the session next week on @TracyClifford's show. @ThreeIreland pic.twitter.com/x68QXDQJhd — Kormac (@djkormac) August 2, 2018

The initiative is the first of its kind where a brand collaborating with artists contribute to the culture of the Irish music industry and help the artists to reach a wider audience.

- Digital Desk