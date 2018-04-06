Three hours into this year’s golf Masters and the first Kerry jersey has been found

Some Irish traditions are hard to explain.

Like putting out the Child of Prague the night before a wedding or the extent of panic when the immersion is left on.

But there is one that has crept up on us lately we can’t understand ourselves.

The obsession of spotting Kerry jerseys in obscure places, such as US rapper French Montana’s music video to his hit, Famous.

And for a few years now, it’s been a game of fastest finger first at the US Masters Golf Tournament.

With The Masters starting today, the big question is - will we see a Kerry jersey somewhere during the tournament like we have in recent years? pic.twitter.com/70siVlGPjG — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 5, 2018

It's not really @TheMasters until a lad in a Kerry Jersey pops us.. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/AJIstozJ9f — Reardens (@Reardenscork) April 5, 2018

This year the winners were @RTEgolf, who spotted the green and gold after a mere three hours.