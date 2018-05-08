Three chirping ducklings were rescued from a drain after noise alerted passers-by

These are the pictures that show firefighters opening a drain to rescue three ducklings in the UK.

The little ducks – nicknamed Huey, Dewey and Louie like the nephews of Donald Duck – were then reunited with their “relieved mother”.

Firefighters from Gerrards Cross Fire Station, part of Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue, were called into action after people heard chirping from the drain.

The team wrote on Twitter: “Its not only fires and RTC’s. Huey, Dewey, and Louie were rescued by fire crews today after a member of the public heard chirps coming from a nearby drain. All children were returned to their relieved mother without injury.”

The firefighters tagged the post #AllInADaysWork.

- Press Association