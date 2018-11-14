#ThisIsNotConsent marches make international news

The #ThisIsNotConsent marches which took place in Cork city and across Ireland today have made international news.

CNN have reported on the rallies held today against the use of a thong as evidence in a rape trial case in Cork in which a 27-year-old man was acquitted.

A jury in the criminal court in the city of Cork took an hour and a half deliberating on November 6 to declare the defendant not guilty of raping a 17-year-old in a lane at night.

In her final address, defence barrister Elizabeth O'Connell asked the jurors to take into account the underwear the teenager was wearing.

"Does the evidence out-rule the possibility that she was attracted to the defendant and was open to meeting someone and being with someone?

"You have to look at the way she was dressed. She was wearing a thong with a lace front," she said.

Using a thong as evidence of implied consent was considered victim-blaming by many women on social media, who started publishing pictures of their underwear using the #ThisIsNotConsent hashtag.

People have taken to social media to post photos of their underwear as a stance against using a woman's thong in court as evidence.

Hundreds took to the streets of Cork city this afternoon in solidarity.

