ThisIsNotConsent marches make international news

The #ThisIsNotConsent marches which took place in Cork city and across Ireland today have made international news.

CNN have reported on the rallies held today against the use of a thong as evidence in a rape trial case in Cork in which a 27-year-old man was acquitted.

A jury in the criminal court in the city of Cork took an hour and a half deliberating on November 6 to declare the defendant not guilty of raping a 17-year-old in a lane at night.

In her final address, defence barrister Elizabeth O'Connell asked the jurors to take into account the underwear the teenager was wearing.

"Does the evidence out-rule the possibility that she was attracted to the defendant and was open to meeting someone and being with someone?

"You have to look at the way she was dressed. She was wearing a thong with a lace front," she said.

Using a thong as evidence of implied consent was considered victim-blaming by many women on social media, who started publishing pictures of their underwear using the #ThisIsNotConsent hashtag.

People have taken to social media to post photos of their underwear as a stance against using a woman's thong in court as evidence.

I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm.#dubw #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/DvtaJL61qR — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) November 13, 2018

Thongs DO NOT cause rape.

Short skirts DO NOT cause rape.

RAPISTS cause rape! #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/4PbAR2hIDh — Cllr Sharon Tolan (@sharontolan) November 13, 2018

Counsel for man acquitted of rape suggested jurors should reflect on underwear worn by the 17yo complainant. Following this wholly unacceptable comment, we are calling on our followers to post a picture of their thongs/knickers to support her with the hashtag #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/ZkVU0GVAIN — I Believe Her - Ireland (@ibelieveher_ire) November 10, 2018

So what underwear are we allowed to wear? Apparently the cheap penney’s lace fronts that we all own are now a no go. Could we get a list of approved underwear types from Elizabeth O’Connell as apparently she knows which ones do/don’t equal consent? #CorkTrial #ThisIsNotConsent — ciara 🏹 (@ciaragannxn) November 13, 2018

Jurors in Cork were asked to consider the underwear a SEVENTEEN YEAR OLD GIRL was wearing when she was raped by a 27-year-old man.



Join the cause in solidarity, can’t believe this girl was subjected to these comments after such a traumatic event.#ThisIsNotConsent #Ibelieveher pic.twitter.com/PfkYERulgY — Courtney Peterson (@_courtneymaria) November 13, 2018

I know a little girl who had been sexually assaulted until she was 14 her case didn't have enough evidence to go passed the DPP.



Maybe they should have passed her underwear around?



Victims are powerful.#ThisIsNotConsent @RuthCoppingerTD pic.twitter.com/DT5bABFEWb — Nicola Bennett (@NicolaB16113977) November 13, 2018

Hundreds took to the streets of Cork city this afternoon in solidarity.

Hundreds march through #Cork city to the courthouse where a 17-year old’s underwear was used by the defence barrister when addressing the jury in a rape trial #thisisnotconsent pic.twitter.com/4yqGcW6XPG — Fiona Corcoran (@fiona96fmnews) November 14, 2018

