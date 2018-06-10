This woman’s boyfriend gave her a facial while she was asleep and it’s true love

Shanika Silverio, a pilot from the Philippines, never has to worry about forgetting her skin care routine again, after her boyfriend Albrecht Sagario stepped up to the plate when she fell asleep.

Albrecht kindly applied her whole facial, making sure she woke up with healthy skin.

Posting on Twitter, she said: “He’s a keeper if he does your skincare routine when u dead.”

He’s a keeper if he does your skincare routine when u dead ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ey4UD5loOu — Shanika Silverio (@ShanikaSilverio) June 7, 2018

Not stopping at toner, eye cream and moisturiser, Albrecht even put cuticle conditioner on his girlfriend’s toenails.

He even put Cuticle conditioner on my toe nails LOL pic.twitter.com/1f4VOU7iBT — Shanika Silverio (@ShanikaSilverio) June 8, 2018

She said: “He knew the steps to my skin care routine so well because he gets to watch me do it at night before sleeping.

“I always tell him how important it is that I get to do it every night, that’s why it was important for him to pay attention.”

The tweet has more than 34,000 retweets, and plenty of people are jealous of Albrecht’s dedication to good skin care.

Aww So cute 😍 — อีจีฮุนช่วยฮีลลิ่งได้จริงๆนะ #เก็บเงินing (@mmmmmimz_) June 8, 2018

I want my future husband to be like that 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/uevpDUvBwR — Alyssa 👑 (@breannedleon) June 7, 2018

Shanika said: “Having him do it when I can’t because I’m too tired or dead asleep was the best thing ever!

“It’s the little things that matter.”

- Press Association