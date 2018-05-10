This woman made a crown for her cat and it is glorious

A woman’s cat is reaching unexpected heights of viral fame thanks to an adorable home-made crown.

Pixie, 11, belongs to Beth Wilson, an artist from Portishead, Somerset. She runs business Doodle Cats and has recently been focusing on craft and jewellery making.

(Beth Wilson/PA)

“Surrounded by wire and beads, the idea popped into my head to make her a crown and I got kind of carried away,” Wilson told the Press Association.

Definitely didn’t make my cat a mermaid crown. pic.twitter.com/4lllCgIsJj — Beth Wilson (@doodle_beth) May 9, 2018

An hour later, Pixie had a crown fit for a queen – something she definitely deserves. “I’m chronically ill and she looks after me so much,” said Wilson. “I would be lost without her.”

Wilson posted photos of Pixie modelling the crown on Twitter, gaining over 800 likes.

(Beth Wilson/PA)

So what’s next for this creative genius? Wilson says she plans to make crowns for her two other “gorgeous” cats Molly and Arty.

Trying to work out what kind of crown Arty would like. I think Molly’s will be a colourful jester type thing :D — Beth Wilson (@doodle_beth) May 9, 2018

A trend may well be starting.

- Press Association